“There’s much we can’t see, detect or comprehend, yet we spend our lives trying to get to the heart of this dark energy.” That’s the chilling threat at the start of the first trailer (above) for Carol Morley’s Patricia Clarkson-fronted neo-noir detective drama Out of Blue.

The film, which is based on Martin Amis’ novel, plays in the Platform section of TIFF and premieres on Friday September 7 at 9:30pm in the Winter Garden Theater.

Clarkson plays Mike Hoolihan in the neo-noir metaphysical mystery. She’s a homicide detective called to investigate the shooting of leading astrophysicist and black hole expert, Jennifer Rockwell. But once on the case, she’s affected in ways she struggles to comprehend.

Jacki Weaver, James Caan, Toby Jones, Aaron Tveit, Mamie Gummer, Jonathan Majors and Devyn A Tyler also star in the crime drama from the helmer of The Falling.

Luc Roeg, Cairo Cannon and Maggie Monteith are producers with financing from the BFI, BBC Films, Dignity Film Finance and Ellenglaze Films, Electric Shadow, Lipsync and Wellcome Trust. Executive Producers are Ben Roberts for the BFI; Rose Garnett and Joe Oppenheimer for BBC Films; Philip Herd, Andrew Orr and Cora Palfrey for Independent; Chris Reed for Freebie Films; Carol Morley for CAMP; Jay Taylor and John Jencks for Electric Shadow; Meroë Candy for Wellcome Trust; and Norman Merry and Peter Hampden for Lipsync Productions. Joe Simpson and Simon Williams are also executive producers.

UK outfit Independent is selling worldwide, while CAA is handling U.S. sales.