Jacki Weaver is set to co-star opposite Ben Kingsley and Jimmi Simpson in Our Lady, LTD, a 10-episode modern noir drama series, from Patriot creator Steve Conrad and Epix’s sister studio MGM Television.

Written by Conrad and Patriot co-producer Bruce Terris, Our Lady, LTD (fka Our Lady of Perpetual Grace), follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects.

Two-time Oscar nominee Weaver will play Lillian who, along and Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), are known to their parishioners as Ma and Pa and have used religion to bilk hundreds of innocent men and women out of their life savings. Ma, who resembles at first glance a modest, dutiful church lady, is Pa’s willing accomplice, and his counterpart in regard to potency and cruelty.

Conrad and Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Conrad directing six episodes. Also executive producing are Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Production is slated to begin this fall in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with an eye toward a 2019 premiere. The series will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Weaver recently starred on Starz’s comedy series Blunt Talk. The Australian native is set to head the cast of Bloom; a six-part sci-fi series for Australian streaming platform Stan and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. Additionally, Weaver just wrapped the New Regency thriller Widows opposite Viola Davis, the indie feature Elsewhere alongside Parker Posey as well as the neo-noir feature Out of Blue from Carol Morley. Weaver will soon be seen in Bird Box alongside Sandra Bullock as well as The Grudge. Weaver is wrapping up comedy Poms alongside Diane Keaton, and is set to star in the indie Stage Mother, opposite Lucy Liu. She is repped by ICM Partners, Elevate Entertainment, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.