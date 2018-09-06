Less than a month after announcing a plethora of changes to the annual Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that one of them, a controversial new Most Popular Film category, will now not be a part of the 2019 show as had been planned.

“The Academy recognized that implementing any new award nine months into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released,” said AMPAS on Thursday of the course change for the 91st Oscars, set for February 24, 2019. (Read the full statement below.)

The organization also promised to seek “additional input” and further discussion” on the new category. “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years—including this year—and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years,” CEO Dawn Hudson said today in a clear attempt to mitigate the sudden walk-back.

So, with this tactical retreat raising the possibility that Black Panther will now be part of the traditional Best Picture slate in the increasingly ratings challenged ABC broadcast, the Academy also laid out additional milestone dates for the 92nd Oscars in 2020. On August 8, when dropping the news of the Most Popular Film category, AMPAS also said it was moving up the 92nd Oscars more than a week to February 9, 2020.

That move sent other awards-season staples like the guilds — including ceremonies from SAG-AFTRA, the PGA and DGA — scrambling to adjust their 2020 dates to accommodate the Academy’s move.

Here’s the Academy’s full statement today: