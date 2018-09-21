France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s Memoir of War as its official selection for the Oscars’ Foreign Language film race. The pic, which Finkiel adapted from Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical 1944 novel set in Nazi-occupied Paris, stars Mélanie Thierry in a story of love, loss, and perseverance against the backdrop of war.

Music Box Films holds U.S. rights to Memoir of War and released it in theaters last month.

The film came out on top on a shortlist that included Gaspar Noé’s Cannes buzz title Climax, the late Claude Lanzmann’s Les Quatre Sœurs, Mademoiselle De Joncquières by Emmanuel Mouret, and Xavier Legrand’s Jusqu’à La Garde. The choice was finalized today by France’s National Film Center (CNC), which said the film, known in France as La Douleur (The Pain), has seen 350,00 submissions in French theaters.

The plot centers on Duras (Thierry) who is is an active Resistance member along with her husband, writer Robert Antelme, and a band of fellow subversives in Nazi-occupied Paris. When Antelme is deported to Dachau by the Gestapo, she becomes friendly with French collaborator Rabier (Benoît Magimel) to gain information at considerable risk to her underground cell. But as the months wear on without news of her husband, she must begin the process of confronting the unimaginable.

Check out the trailer above.

Duras’ novel (The War: A Memoir) was translated and released in more than 20 countries; she wrote more than 30 novels in her career and directed 19 films. She earned an Oscar nomination in 1961 for her original screenplay for Alain Resnais’ Hiroshima, Mon Amour.

France most recently earned an Oscar nomination in the foreign language category in 2015 for Mustang; it last won in 1993 with Indochine starring Catherine Deneuve.

Here’s the full list of submissions so far:

2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions