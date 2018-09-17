The number of alleged Harvey Weinstein victims keeps growing in the UK as an 11th woman has come forward to British police.

Scotland Yard is investigating another case of sexual assault in the UK as part of Operation Kaguyak. It takes the total number of allegations to 16 from 11 women. The latest complaint was filed on August 16 in an “unknown location in the early 1990s”.

At least 10 of the incidents took place in the UK with an additional four reported to police occurring outside of the UK. The latest victim has not been named and Scotland Yard said that there had been no arrests or interviews under caution. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have received allegations of sexual assault from 11 victims under Operation Kaguyak,” the police confirmed to Deadline. “On 16 August 2018 an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 11) in an unknown location in the early 1990s.”

It is believed that officers working for Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences unit have also travelled to the U.S. to further their inquiries.

While Weinstein’s problems grow in the UK, it seems the pace of justice is slowing down in the U.S.

An important New York Supreme Court hearing set later this week on the multiple sex crimes that Weinstein is facing from grand jury indictments has been pushed back to November 8, the office of New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced this morning. Both parties agreed to the adjournment to deeper in the fall.

Now coming after the probably pivotal midterm elections, the originally scheduled September 20 gathering in front of Justice James Burke was shifted to continue the back and forth over the criminal case. The six weeks push is intended to give Weinstein and his main lawyer Benjamin Brafman time to respond to the D.A.’s September 12 stern rejection of the Oscar winner’s August 3 attempt to have the case dismissed, I’ve learned.

Out on $1 million bail after having plead not guilty to the first round of indictment and having surrendered his passport earlier this year, Weinstein was last in court on July 9 to enter another not guilty plea. That came after the Manhattan D.A.’s office slapped him with additional and more damning sex crime charges on July 2.

News of the 11th victim in the UK was first reported by Variety.