SAG-AFTRA will stage a rally Thursday outside the Los Angeles offices of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the ad agency the union struck last week. “We need you at the BBH L.A. office Thursday,” the union is telling its members. “AFTRA’s greatest power is the solidarity of our members. It’s time to show our strength. Join your fellow performers as we show the industry that we’re strong and united in our commitment to fair wages, safe working conditions and the ability to build a sustainable career.”

The 160,000-member union’s national board voted unanimously to call the strike after accusing BBH of “illegally attempting to abandon its union contract with SAG-AFTRA.” Thursday’s rally is part of the union’s ongoing campaign to unionize non-union commercial production.

BBH

BBH, a global agency with U.S. offices in New York and Los Angeles, had been signed to SAG-AFTRA’s Commercials Contracts since 1999, but announced that it had decided not to renew its signatory status. “We do not expect the strike to have any noticeable impact on our company or any ongoing client work, especially as we have been a non-signatory to the SAG-AFTRA contract since November 2017,” the ad agency said.

“BBH is now attempting to walk out on our agreement and ignore their obligations,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director David White. “This strike will deny BBH access to our talented actors who perform in commercials. We ask that members stand together and refuse all work for this company.”

Members are being asked to meet at the union’s headquarters in Hollywood at 10:15 a.m., where they’ll be transported to BBH’s offices on Melrose Avenue.