The Woman in White’s Olivia Vinall, The Bletchley Circle’s Julie Graham and The Politician’s Husband’s Sarah Woodward are set to star in Acorn TV original Queens of Mystery.

The trio are joined in the six-part female detective series by Siobhan Redmond (Alfresco), Andrew Leung (Doctor Who), Rebecca Grant (Holby City) and Martin Trenaman (The Inbetweeners).

Queens of Mystery follows Matilda Stone, played by Vinall, a perennially single female detective and her three aunts, played by Graham, Woodward and Redmond, who are well-known crime writers that help her solve whodunit style murders as well as set her up on blind dates

Leung plays the dashing Dr. Daniel Lynch, Grant as Daniel’s mean-spirited girlfriend Natasha; Michael Elcock as Police Constable Terry Foster, who has long been in love with Matilda and Trenaman plays dry Inspector Derek Throne.

The Amelie-esque contemporary murder mystery series will feature quirky characters, fast-paced dialogue and darkly comic murders.

The series is produced by British production company Sly Fox Productions in association with Ferncroft Media and it comes hot on the heels of the order of Hugo Speer and Sharon Small-fronted London Kills and the second season of Ashley Jensen’s Agatha Raisin.

Queens of Mystery was created by New Tricks and Doc Martin writer Julian Unthank and will air in the U.S. and in English-speaking territories via Acorn TV as three feature-length episodes as well as six 45 minute episodes. It will launch in 2019 and will be distributed internationally by ZDF Enterprises. The Rook writer Matthew Thomas will write along with Unthank and Ian Emes will direct the first two episodes.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “For our third sole commission, Acorn Media Enterprises with Sly Fox Productions have put together a stellar cast of British talent led by Olivia Vinall, Sarah Woodward, Siobhan Redmond and Julie Graham. Queens of Mystery goes into production this month, and we’re thrilled by Julian Unthank’s scripts and know Acorn TV subscribers will love this fun, new mystery series.”

Producers Linda James and Tim Vaughan, Sly Fox Productions, added “We are thrilled that the enthusiasm for Julian’s script has attracted such an exceptional line up of on-screen talent to Queens of Mystery, from both established favorites & emerging stars.”