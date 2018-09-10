Olivia Newton-John disclosed yesterday that she’s battling cancer for the third time. In an interview with Australia’s Sunday Night television show, the singer-actress said she has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of her spine.

“I believe I will win over it,” Newton-John said.

The Grease star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and in 2013, while being treated following a minor car accident, was found to have cancer in her shoulder. Last year she announced that her breast cancer had returned.

The 70-year-old Newton-John told her Sunday Night interviewer that she tries not to focus on fear. “I don’t go there,” she said. “I’d be lying if I said I never go there. There are moments, I’m human. If I allow myself to go there, I could easily create that, you know, big fear.”

Born in England and a longtime resident of Australia now living in California, Newton-John said she’s treating the cancer with a combination of medicine and natural remedies, including cannabis oil for pain. “My dream is that, in Australia soon, it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer that causes pain,” she told Sunday Night.