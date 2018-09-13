Olivia Munn praised Paige Carnes, the former Jane Doe who spoke out today about her victimization as a 14-year-old by actor Steven Wilder Striegel. “It won’t just cause ripples,” Munn said on The Talk this afternoon about Carnes’ stepping forward, “it will be waves.”
Munn was on The Talk to promote her movie, Shane Black’s The Predator, with the discussion inevitably turning to Munn’s successful efforts to have a scene from the movie featuring herself and Striegel cut. Co-host Sara Gilbert read Carnes’ press statement (read it in full below), in which the now 24-year-old woman publicly thanks Munn, and The Talk audience gave a standing ovation in response.
Munn talked about the controversy earlier this week on Ellen.
“For Paige to speak out today,” Munn said, “for her to have that courage and give such an eloquent statement, and with so much strength and power, that won’t just cause ripples, it’ll be waves that will last for so long.”
Striegel served six months in jail in 2010 after pleading guilty to risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.
“I’m just blown away, honestly,” said Munn about Carnes’ statement to the Los Angeles Times.
Here is Carnes’ full statement:
My purpose in making this statement is to reclaim my identity.
Sexual abuse makes people uncomfortable. It should make you uncomfortable. This discomfort is nothing compared to the psychological and physical suffering of those who have dealt with it.
I was not able to speak for myself when I was 14. The consequences of this abuse are profound and permanent for some. When the abuse takes place with a child, it is even harder to overcome. You lose trust in everyone around you, and mainly yourself. Your abuse does not define you. With support from others and strength from within, you can overcome the label of victim and reclaim your identity.
Support can come in many forms. Sometimes all it takes is one person speaking up for you, acknowledging your worth as a human being. I am extremely fortunate to have a Father and Mother that love me unconditionally. My Father has supported me in my healing and growth in ways I cannot thank him enough for.
I am also eternally grateful for Olivia Munn’s action. She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have. To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering. The positive feedback from social media towards Olivia Munn is uplifting and feels incredibly supportive for me personally.
I have no shame for what was done to me. I am not the one who needs to carry that shame. My name is Paige Carnes, former Jane Doe.
I hope anyone who has suffered like I have regains their voice and their humanity.