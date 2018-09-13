Olivia Munn praised Paige Carnes, the former Jane Doe who spoke out today about her victimization as a 14-year-old by actor Steven Wilder Striegel. “It won’t just cause ripples,” Munn said on The Talk this afternoon about Carnes’ stepping forward, “it will be waves.”

Munn was on The Talk to promote her movie, Shane Black’s The Predator, with the discussion inevitably turning to Munn’s successful efforts to have a scene from the movie featuring herself and Striegel cut. Co-host Sara Gilbert read Carnes’ press statement (read it in full below), in which the now 24-year-old woman publicly thanks Munn, and The Talk audience gave a standing ovation in response.

Munn talked about the controversy earlier this week on Ellen.

“For Paige to speak out today,” Munn said, “for her to have that courage and give such an eloquent statement, and with so much strength and power, that won’t just cause ripples, it’ll be waves that will last for so long.”

Striegel served six months in jail in 2010 after pleading guilty to risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

“I’m just blown away, honestly,” said Munn about Carnes’ statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Here is Carnes’ full statement: