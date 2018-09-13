Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch, Hounds of Love) are set as leads in AMC’s supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill. The project, produced by AMC Studios in association with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, was created by Jami O’Brien (Fear The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels) who will serve as showrunner. It’s set for debut in 2019.

NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen (Cummings), a young, working class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England (Cummings) discovers she has a dangerous gift.

What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit.

Hill and O’Brien executive produce NOS4A2 along with Lauren Corrao, Co-President of Tornante Television.

Quinto, who plays Spock in the recent Star Trek films, earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Dr. Oliver Thredson on American Horror Story. The former Heroes star also was a series regular on The Slap.

Australian actress Cummings’ recent TV credits include Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Westside. She recently wrapped production on feature The Gold Finch.