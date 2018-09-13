A very contrite Norm Macdonald apologized on ABC’s The View today for what he called his “unforgivable” comment about Down syndrome on Howard Stern’s radio show yesterday.

“I realized at that moment I’d done something unforgivable,” Macdonald said about the Stern interview, during which he was attempting to explain previous comments about the #MeToo movement. (“You’d have to have Down syndrome to not feel sorry” for harassment victims, Macdonald told Stern.)

“It’s always bad when you have to apologize for the apology,” Macdonald said today, in one of the segment’s few lighter moments. The host of Netflix’s upcoming Norm Macdonald Has A Show mostly kept his eyes downcast, nervously popping Tic-Tacs, as he recounted the moments leading up to the Down syndrome comment.

“There used to be a word we all used to say to mean ‘stupid’ that we don’t use anymore,” Macdonald said, “and stupidly I was about to say that word and then stopped and thought [about] what’s the right word to say.” Macdonald said as soon as he said Down syndrome, he knew he’d said “something unforgivable.”

