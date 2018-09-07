Norm Macdonald has a show, and Chevy Chase has a startling connection to Bob Dylan. Only one of those statements is the name of a new Netflix series (or true), but this trailer explains both.

The premiere season of Netflix’s Norm Macdonald has a Show launches Sept. 14 (all ten 30-minute episodes debut at once), and promises to showcase the former Saturday Night Live player at his driest. Does Drew Barrymore miss cocaine? Has Judge Judy been to a strip club? He asks, they answer (at least, in this clip, the judge does).

Among the other guests of the talk show’s premiere season are David Spade, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels. Macdonald’s sidekick is Adam Eget, who filled the same spot on Macdonald’s podcasts.

One of the more surprising moments of the trailer? Jane Fonda thinks Macdonald resembles Marlon Brando.

Letterman, his beard big and getting bigger, is credited as “special counsel” for the series, with Macdonald and Lori Jo Hoekstra exec producing and serving as co-showrunners. K.P. Anderson and Daniel Kellison are Executive Producers. The series is produced under Macdonald’s production banner, Anchor Spud Productions, along with Pygmy Wolf Productions in association with Lionsgate Television.

Check out the trailer above, and stick around to hear Chase’s quick response to the Dylan query.