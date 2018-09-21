EXCLUSIVE: A couple of years ago, Netflix entered the family sitcom arena with Fuller House, a sequel to TGIF’s Full House. For its follow-up effort in the space, the Internet network has picked up another family sitcom with TGIF pedigree. Netflix has given a 20-episode order to No Good Nick, a multi-camera comedy headlined by Melissa Joan Hart, star of the TGIF comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Sean Astin, in his return to Netflix after his memorable co-starring turn on the second season of Stranger Things.

Created and executive produced by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan (Miss Dial), No Good Nick also stars Siena Agudong (Star Falls, Alex & Me) in the title role as well as Kalama Epstein (The Fosters) and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Liv & Maddie).

Hart and Astin play Liz and Ed, a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky “fun dad,” respectively, who unwittingly welcome 13-year-old Nick (short for Nicole) into their family of four before realizing she is a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda.

The multi-cam sitcom, which has started production, has an added element of serialized drama as there might be more beneath the surface of Nick than meets the eye. The series is directed by Andy Fickman (She’s The Man) and produced by Netflix. It is the second multi-camera comedy series produced by Netflix, joining The Ranch.

“Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin are beloved by millions of fans around the world, and we are delighted to bring them together as parents for the very first time,” said Melissa Cobb, VP Kids and Family at Netflix. “We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery and a lot of fun when No Good Nick comes to Netflix.”

Following her starring turn on ABC’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hart starred on another sitcom, ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey. She recently directed an episode of The Goldbergs. Hart is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and APA.

Astin also is known for his work in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and he voiced the role of Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Agudong most recently appeared in lead roles in Nickelodeon’s Star Falls and Warner Bros. feature Alex & Me.

Epstein was most recently seen starring in Go90’s Liberty Crossing, and he played Noah on the final three seasons of The Fosters. Epstein is repped by Pantheon and AEFH Talent Agency.

Steinberg and Kogan also served as writers on Disney XD’s Yo-Kai Watch. Both are repped by CAA.