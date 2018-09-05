Hours after President Donald Trump played into Nike’s hands this morning when he trashed the company for featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its latest “Just Do It” campaign, Nike delivered its nuts-to-you response. It unveiled a two-minute video ad featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback as part of an endorsement deal announced earlier in the week.

Nike’s using the campaign to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its famous “Just Do It” slogan. The new video ad is set to air during NBC’s broadcast of the NFL season opener on Thursday night pitting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons.

The ad features various athletes overcoming obstacles and cameos by some superstar athletes including Serena Williams and – also speaking to Trump – LeBron James.

In a recent CNN interview, James said he would refuse to sit with Trump face-to-face. POTUS then tweeted in response, when he saw the interview repeat, “Lebron [sic] James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

To which Lemon responded via Twitter, “Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest.”

Williams, meanwhile, has said that everyone — but especially African Americans — should be “be completely grateful and honored” by Kaepernick’s efforts to draw attention to police mistreatment.