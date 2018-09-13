Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues reboot has a host and a new title. TV newcomer and Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz will lead a new generation of preschoolers in the search for clues with the beloved energetic girl puppy blue on Blue’s Clues & You (fka Blue’s Clues). Production begins this month in Toronto.

The network announced in March that it was bringing back the animated preschool classic with a 20-episode series order that would have a “refreshed signature look.”

In Blue’s Clues & You, puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and live action host Dela Cruz on a clue-led adventure and solve a daily puzzle. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that propel the story and inspires viewers to interact with the action.

The casting of Dela Cruz was the result of an opening casting call that began last April in Southern California. Blue’s Clues original host Steve Burns helped guide the audition process during the search for the new host. Said Burns, “I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Blue’s Clues & You is Dela Cruz’s TV debut as a series regular. He recently appeared in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway as the understudy for Aladdin and a member of the ensemble. Other notable theatre credits include David Byrne’s Here Lies Love and Encores!: Merrily We Roll Along. He has also appeared in CBS’ Bull and ABC’s Time After Time.

“The search for the new host of Blue’s Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice,” said Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, Executive Vice President, Talent, Music and Events, Nickelodeon Group. “From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers.”

Added Cathy Galeota, Senior Vice President, Preschool Content, Nickelodeon Group: “From the moment we decided to make a new version of the series, we knew that so much of the energy and magic of the show comes from the host’s ability to bring preschoolers into the colorfully animated world of Blue and her friends. Josh’s wonderful theater background and his natural charisma checked all the boxes for us, and of course Steve’s stamp of approval only solidified our decision.”

The original Blue’s Clues series launched in September 1996 to critical praise from educators, parents, and preschoolers and ran for six seasons. Created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, Blue’s Clues drew acclaim and high ratings for its unique interactivity that helped change the way kids watch television and has remained one of the most popular preschool shows of all time. The landmark series also raised the bar in preschool television by exploring advanced subject matter such as sign language, geography, physics, emotions, and anatomy.

The classic Blue’s Clues library is currently available on Noggin, Nickelodeon’s video subscription service for preschoolers, and short-form content can be found on the Nick Jr. App and NickJr.com.

Dela Cruz is repped by Headline Talent Agency.