Nickelodeon has ordered Middle School Moguls, four CG-animated half-hour specials.

Middle School Moguls is inspired by the concept created by Gina and Jenae Heitkamp, who also serve as co-executive producers. The specials chronicle the ambitions of four new friends striving to create their own companies while attending Mogul Academy, an entrepreneurial school where kid-business dreams come true. They follow students Valeria (voiced by Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez), Winnie (Daniella Perkins, Knight Squad)), Celeste (Jade Pettyjohn, School of Rock) and Yuna (Haley Tju, Bella & the Bulldogs)), who are empowered by Mogul Academy to test their business creativity, innovation and grit, but being a kid boss comes with grown-up challenges so they’ll have to think outside of the box and “mogulize” if they want to make their big dreams a reality.

Additional voice cast includes Tim Gunn (Project Runway) as Wren, a non-binary teacher in the Mogul Academy Fashion Branch, and Jane Lynch (Glee) as Victoria Steele, the Headmaster of Mogul Academy. Additional casting news to come.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Gina and Jenae Heitkamp to bring Middle School Moguls to life on screen and to showcase authentic stories that speak to today’s generation of ambitious kids,” said Chris Viscardi, Nickelodeon’s Senior Vice President, Production and Development, Animation. “Kids today are learning about entrepreneurial opportunities at a much younger age. They want to start their own business and make business playful and empowering. They believe nothing is unattainable. Middle School Moguls taps into this entrepreneurial movement – building businesses based on kids’ unique skills, boundless inventiveness and taking action to pursue their passions.”