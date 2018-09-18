Three individuals and one writing team have been named winners of the 2018 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition. The fellows will each receive a $35,000 prize, the first installment of which will be distributed at the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards Presentation & Live Read at Beverly Hills’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, November 8.

The 2018 winners are (listed alphabetically by author):

Allison Buckmelter and Nicolas Buckmelter, American Refugee

Joey Clarke, Jr., Miles

Grace Sherman, Numbers and Words

Wenonah Wilms, Horsehead Girls

A total of 6,895 scripts were submitted for this year’s competition. Nine individual screenwriters and one writing team were selected as finalists. Their scripts were then read and judged by the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee, who ultimately voted the winners.

For the sixth consecutive year, an ensemble of actors will read selected scenes from the winning scripts.