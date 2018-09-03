Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s controversial former chief strategist, has been set as a headliner during the upcoming New Yorker Festival — and some folks are calling foul. That includes Pulitzer Prize winning staff writer Kathryn Schulz who tweeted, “I love working for @NewYorker, but I’m beyond appalled by this” and suggested those who feel likewise should email the magazine. (See more reactions below.)

It’s been a little more than a year since Bannon was ousted from the White House, although he’s never been far from the public eye, and today he’s trending on social media as the likes of Ava DuVernay and Chelsea Clinton weigh in on The New Yorker‘s invitation. (Bannon also features in a new documentary by Errol Morris which is debuting at the Venice Film Festival this week.)

NYer Editor David Remnick, however, told the New York Times, “I have every intention of asking (Bannon) difficult questions and engaging in a serious and even combative conversation.”

The event is held in various venues across the city — Bannon’s interview will be at the New York Society for Ethical Culture. It also features voices from the arts who include Jim Carrey, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zadie Smith and Janet Mock — making Bannon seem even more of a square peg.

Here’s what folks are saying:

I love working for @NewYorker, but I'm beyond appalled by this: https://t.co/WlZdsBpF1R I have already made that very clear to David Remnick. You can, too: themail@newyorker.com — Kathryn Schulz (@kathrynschulz) September 3, 2018

He created an online home for white nationalists to groom and grow their violent base. He cemented his destructive white supremacist views into the DNA of the White House. Now, New Yorker is selling tickets to see him headline. And here we are, folks. https://t.co/JyK8J13Zko — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 3, 2018

For anyone who wonders what normalization of bigotry looks like, please look no further than Steve Bannon being invited by both @TheEconomist & @NewYorker to their respective events in #NYC a few weeks apart. https://t.co/u0TDfCYrQ1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 3, 2018

Come ON, @NewYorker. The only person who should be interviewing Steve Bannon is Robert Mueller. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 3, 2018

1) Announce Steve Bannon as a speaker at your conference.

2) Sell some tickets.

3) Receive massive outrage.

4) Sell more tickets.

5) Say you’re going to challenge him.

6) Sell more tickets.

7) Allow Bannon to ignore questions and spew bullshit for two hours.

8) Rinse, repeat. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) September 3, 2018

I’m not sure how this is meaningfully different from inviting David Duke https://t.co/u4OfM5BXnL — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 3, 2018