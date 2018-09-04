The New York Film Critics Circle, among the early smoke signalers during the ramping up movie awards season, is set to vote its best of 2018 movies November 29. The group led by IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn will hold its annual gala awards dinner January 7 at Tao Downtown, always one of the more lively stops on the awards circuit.

Last year, the NYFCC voted Greta Gerwig’s Ladybird as the year’s best picture, with that film also ending up with a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Other NYFCC winners that ended up with Oscars in 2017 included Coco for Animated Feature and Get Out‘s Jordan Peele, who won Best First Film from NYFCC on his way to an Original Screenplay Oscar and a Best Picture nom.

Speaking of the Academy Awards, the NYFCC said in its date announcement today that its awards are “a principled alternative to the Oscars, honoring aesthetic merit in a forum that is immune to commercial and political pressures.”

The NYFCC, founded in 1935, includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and online publications.