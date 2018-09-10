A pair of upcoming drama series highlight Amazon Prime Video’s New York Comic Con slate announced today. The supernatural Good Omens, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, and superhero tale The Boys, with Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and Jennifer Esposito, are headed to confab for the first time, alongside returnees The Man in the High Castle and Lore.

Attendees will see exclusive first looks at 2019 premieres Good Omens and The Boys and a sneak-peak at Season 2 of Lore, which premieresa October 19. remieres .There also will be an exclusive premiere screening for Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle and Q&A with cast and creators ahead of its October 5 debut.

Here is the full lineup of Amazon Prime Video shows at New York Comic Con, (all times ET; panelists subject to change):

The Man in the High Castle panel

Thursday, October 4, 6-7:30 pm, Hammerstein Ballroom

Panelists: Executive Producer Isa Dick Hackett and cast members Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, Joel De La Fuente and Chelah Horsdal

Panel description: To celebrate the premiere of season three of the Emmy Award-winning series The Man in the High Castle, Prime Video will give fans a sneak peek premiere screening followed by a Q&A with cast and creators ahead of its October 5 launch.

Lore panel

Friday, October 5, 12-1 pm, Hammerstein Ballroom

Panelists: Executive Producers Gale Anne Hurd and Howard T. Owens, showrunner Sean Crouch, podcast creator Aaron Mahnke and cast members Josh Bowman, Thomas Kretschmann, Elie Haddad and Alicia Witt

Panel description: The Lore panel will feature cast and producers from the thrilling anthology series’ highly anticipatedseason two, including a first look at footage from the new season. Season two will feature new tales from the podcast, as well as original stories not yet available in podcast form, and will star new cast members.

The Boys panel

Friday, October 5, 3-4 pm. Hammerstein Ballroom

Panelists: Eric Kripke, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and others to be revealed!

Panel description: Show creators and the cast discuss what makes this series so different from all other superhero shows. In the universe of The Boys, superheroes are really the bad guys and The Boys are the fed-up vigilantes who are going to take them down. They’ll converge on stage to hash it out and reveal a first look at the show.

Good Omens panel

Saturday, October 6, 10-11 am, Madison Square Garden

Panelists: Neil Gaiman, Douglas Mackinnon, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson, and others to be revealed!

Panel description: The forces of good and evil take the stage to give fans a first ever sneak-peak of the highly anticipated series adaptation of Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman’s best-selling Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch novel. A dark, comedic story set in modern day Britain that centers on the stoic and sensible angel, Aziraphale (played by Sheen) and the suave man-about-town demon, Crowley (played by Tennant) as they join forces to prevent the coming of the Apocalypse.