In the New Hollywood Podcast’s first installment of a live series of episodes, Amanda N’Duka traveled to our friendly neighbor to the north to moderate a special panel at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The panel featured filmmakers from Shatterbox, a platform from Refinery29 that gives female storytellers the opportunity to create short films that redefine identity, imagination and storytelling through the female lens. This episode featured Visual Effect producer Ivy Agregan (The Revenant), filmmaker Gillian Barnes, Claws showrunner Janine Sherman Barrios, Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Yara Shahidi (grown-ish, black-ish), writer-director Anna Martemucci, writer-director Jessica Sanders, Refinery29 Chief Content Officer Amy Emmerich, and Executive Producer of Shatterbox Film Program Shannon Gibson.

Shatterbox launched in August 2016 with Chloe Sevigny’s directorial debut Kitty which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2016. In 2017, Kristen Stewart’s Come Swim debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes. Other films under the Shatterbox umbrella include Anu Valia’s Lucia Before and After and Courtney Hoffman’s The Good Time Girls starring Laura Dern.

Listen to the conversation below and watch higlights from the chat in the video above.

