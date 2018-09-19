In the new season of Insecure, Yvonne Orji’s Molly is having quite a year. She’s single. She’s has a new job. She went to Coachella. Everything seems to be going OK for her, but when you focus in on the character, things aren’t exactly the best…but they aren’t the worst. Molly is just living her life and doing some major adulting right now — and Orji came by the New Hollywood Podcast to unpack all of it. Well, not all of it, but most of it.

A stand-up comedian, actress and a child of Nigerian immigrants, Orji is spiritually inclined. Even though that doesn’t exactly match up with Molly’s morals, Orji says that it comes with being an actor and working to be your authentic self. During our conversation, she talked about being spiritual in Hollywood and how it has affected her career. She gives a shout out to up-and-coming comedians Zainab Johnson, Chinedu Unaka and Ramy Youssef and shares details about developing her show First Gen, a story about a first-generation Nigerian-American and her traditional immigrant family. And, of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t talk about Insecure and the return of Issa’s ex that had the Lawrence Hive buzzing uncontrollably.

Listen to the episode below.