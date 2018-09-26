One could say that Amma Asante’s latest, Where Hands Touch is part of a trilogy of films. Before the Holocaust drama starring Amandla Stenberg, she directed David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike in A United Kingdom and before that, she helmed Belle starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. All three films are set in different time periods and tell different narratives that explore multiracial identity as well as interracial relationships. Asante sat down with us at the New Hollywood Podcast to give us some poignant insight about her films and how there’s a wealth of untold stories just like Where Hands Touch that seldom make it to the forefront.

Born in London and the daughter of immigrant parents from Ghana, Asante started off as an actress, starring in the British school drama Grange Hill. She shifted to filmmaking and directed A Way of Life in 2004, but started to get attention for the aforementioned Belle, which told the story of an illegitimate mixed-race daughter of an enslaved African woman and a British navy captain.

In this episode, she shares her experience as a female filmmaker of color, talks about the long journey of Where Hands Touch, and gives us her brilliant idea of a remake of Notting Hill with Idris Elba and Aja Naomi King.

Listen to the episode below.