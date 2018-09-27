She’s Gotta Have It‘s Margot Bingham is joining NBC’s hot new medical drama New Amsterdam in a recurring role.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, New Amsterdam follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

Details of Bingham’s role are not being revealed.

The medical drama, whose cast also includes Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine, got off to a strong start in ratings (1.8 Live+same day rating in 18-49, 8.4 million viewers), in its debut Tuesday.

David Schulner writes and executive produces the series with Peter Horton for Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. Serving as producer is Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, which inspired the series.

Bingham plays the series regular role of Clorinda Bradford on Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, which is going into its second season on Netflix. Bingham also recurs on CBS All Access’ One Dollar and is currently shooting a role in Alan Yang’s feature Tigertail. Bingham is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.