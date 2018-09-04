Netflix has named Christie Fleischer to the newly created position of global head of consumer products, where she’ll oversee retail and licensee partnerships, publishing, interactive games, merchandising and experiential events.

Fleischer will lead a team focused on developing the consumer products portfolio across all categories for Netflix original series and films, drawing from more than a decade of experience in retail and consumer products as an executive withThe Walt Disney Co.

“She has helped to build some of the world’s most beloved brands and we’re thrilled that she will join us to give our fans more opportunities to interact with Netflix in new and exciting ways,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett in a statement.

At Disney, Fleischer was most recently the head of merchandise for parks, experiences and consumer products. In her role, she lead a global business focused on product strategy, product development, creative, sourcing, supply chain, and logistics across parks and resorts, Disney Stores and licensing.

Prior to her role as head of merchandise, Fleischer was the senior vice president of retail and merchandise for Parks & Resorts. She also deep knowledge of retail, working for Warnaco Inc, American Pacific Enterprises and The Disney Store.

Fleischer holds an M.B.A. from the Marshall School of Business at USC and a B.S. from West Chester University.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Netflix. With the amazing series and films being developed on a global scale, we have the opportunity to truly revolutionize the way people engage with the characters and shows they love,” Fleischer said in a statement.