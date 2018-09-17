Netflix has selected cloud services provider Ownzones Entertainment Technologies to be part of its newly formed Post Technology Alliance, a program for manufacturers whose products serve the post-production community.

Manufacturers who are part of this program have early access to the Netflix technical roadmap and collaborate with Netflix on technical support, training, and updates. Products will bear the program’s logo, which certifies they meet Netflix’s technical and delivery specifications.

“Products that bear the logo are committed to better interoperability and faster innovation cycles, which will allow artists to focus their energy on what matters most—the storytelling,” Chris Fetner, director of post partnerships and integrations at Netflix, said in a statement.

Ownzones’ cloud-based media and logistics platform helps manage the distribution of its content through a single web interface. Hosted in the cloud through Amazon Web Services, the Connect product allows a studio or production company to take advantage of sophisticated transcoding software to quickly adapt a film or TV show in video formats that are appropriate for mobile and connected devices.

It also eliminates eliminates the need for studios and post-production houses to continually make capital investments in data servers and allows them to rapidly deliver any format to any platform.

“Our inclusion in the Netflix Post Technology Alliance is a huge vote of confidence in our technology and in Ownzones as a trusted service provider to entertainment companies that supply content to Netflix,” said Ownzones CEO Dan Goman, who told Deadline the company’s technology can transcode a film into a next-generation format in minutes versus hours.

Ownzones Connect’s also has been validated by Amazon Web Services (Advanced Technology Partner) and Dolby (Vision Facility Certification).

Netflix said other products selected for the Post Technology Alliance come from Adobe, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Colorfront, Fraunhofer IIS, Filmlight, Marquise Technologies, MTI Film, Panasonic, Red Digital Cinema, Rohde & Schwarz, and Sony.