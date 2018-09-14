No surprise here, but Mexico just selected Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma from Netflix as its official submission for the Foreign Fanguage Film Oscar.

After its launch in the fall festival space, Roma has been on fire, collecting the Golden Lion at Venice. Cuarón’s memoir to his homeland reportedly also played in a cinema down in Mexico City during August to qualify. Netflix is working to give Roma a theatrical release in Dolby Atmos, the format the director prefers. Deadline heard that qualifying theatrical run will start December 14 in select cities.

Much like how Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon received love throughout all Oscar categories outside of foreign language, it would come as no surprise to see the same here for Roma.

Cuarón produced, wrote, directed and shot the black-and-white pic about his memories growing up in Mexico City. IN 2014, he became the first Mexico-born filmmaker to win the Oscar in the directing category for his sci-fi opus, Gravity.

2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions