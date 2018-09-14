No surprise here, but Mexico just selected Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma from Netflix as its official submission for the Foreign Fanguage Film Oscar.
After its launch in the fall festival space, Roma has been on fire, collecting the Golden Lion at Venice. Cuarón’s memoir to his homeland reportedly also played in a cinema down in Mexico City during August to qualify. Netflix is working to give Roma a theatrical release in Dolby Atmos, the format the director prefers. Deadline heard that qualifying theatrical run will start December 14 in select cities.
Much like how Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon received love throughout all Oscar categories outside of foreign language, it would come as no surprise to see the same here for Roma.
Cuarón produced, wrote, directed and shot the black-and-white pic about his memories growing up in Mexico City. IN 2014, he became the first Mexico-born filmmaker to win the Oscar in the directing category for his sci-fi opus, Gravity.
2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions
- Austria – The Waldheim Waltz – Ruth Beckermann
- Belarus – Crystal Swan – Darya Zhuk
- Belgium – Girl – Lukas Dhont
- Chile – And Suddenly the Dawn – Silvio Caiozzi
- Colombia– Birds of Passage, Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra
- Croatia – The Eighth Commissioner – Ivan Salaj
- Czech Republic – Winter Flies – Olmo Omerzu
- Dominican Republic – Cocote – Nelson Carlo de los Santos
- Ecuador – A Son of Man – Jamaicanoproblem and Pablo Agüero
- Egypt – Yomeddine – Abu Bakr Shawky
- Estonia – Take It or Leave It – Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
- Finland – Euthanizer – Teemu Nikin
- Georgia – Namme – Zaza Khalvashi
- Germany – Never Look Away – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
- Iraq – The Journey – Mohamed Al-Daradji
- Israel – The Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Grazier
- Japan – Shoplifters – Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Kosovo – The Marriage – Blerta Zeqiri
- Latvia – To Be Continued – Ivars Seleckis
- Lithuania – Wonderful Losers: A Different World – Arunas Matelis
- Luxembourg – Gutland – Govinda Van Maele
- Netherlands – The Resistance Banker – Joram Lürsen
- Mexico – Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
- Norway – What Will People Say – Iram Haq
- Palestine – Ghost Hunting – Raed Andoni
- Panama – Ruben Blades Is Not My Name – Abner Benaim
- Portugal – Peregrinação – João Botelho
- Romania – I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History As Barbarians – Radu Jude
- Serbia – Offenders – Dejan Zecevic
- Singapore – Buffalo Boys – Mike Wiluan
- Slovakia – The Interpreter – Martin Sulik
- South Korea – Burning – Lee Chang-dong
- Spain – Champions – Javier Fesser
- Sweden – Border – Ali Abbasi
- Switzerland – Eldorado – Markus Imhoof
- Turkey – The Wild Pear Tree – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- Ukraine – Donbass – Sergei Loznitsa
- UK – I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni
- Venezuela – The Family – Gustavo Rondon Cordova