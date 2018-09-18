Shion Takeuchi, staff writer on Netflix’s new animated series Disenchantment, has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streaming platform. Under the pact, she will develop new series and other projects exclusively for Netflix.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Netflix’s VP original content Cindy Holland explained that there are several different kinds of people that the company evaluates for overall deals

Along with A-list, prolific writer/producers, “we also are looking for new and emerging talent,” Holland said, giving an example of a young writer in the Orange Is the New Black writers room that Netflix signed into an overall deal. This also is the situation with Takeuchi, who most recently wrote on Matt Groening’s Netflix animated series Disenchantment.

After graduating from Cal Arts, Takeuchi was recruited by Pixar to work in the Story Department, where she worked on Monsters University and Inside Out. She then turned her focus on writing and staffed on several animated series, The Regular Show (Cartoon Network), cult hit Gravity Falls (Disney XD), for which she shared an Annie writing nomination, and Lost In Oz (Amazon).

She is repped by Verve and Sloss Eckhouse.