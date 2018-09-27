Netflix is making a push into the romance drama space, giving 10-episode series orders to two scripted dramas, Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, based on the best-selling novels by Robyn Carr and Sherryl Woods.

The Virgin River series, produced by Reel World Management and Roma Roth, is a contemporary romance based on Carr’s Harlequin book series. It centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Sue Tenney (Good Witch, Cedar Cove) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Roth and Chris Perry will executive produce. Production is slated to begin next year.

The Virgin River book series consists of 20 books which have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to The HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.

Sweet Magnolias, based on Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, centers on three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Woods will executive produce with Sheryl J. Anderson, who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.