Netflix said Axel Springer Chairman and CEO Mathias Döpfner will join its board of directors, an appointment that reflects the streaming service’s global focus.

Based in Berlin, Döpfner leads Europe’s leading digital publishing house, with brands including Bild, Die Welt, Business Insider and Politico Europe.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mathias to the Netflix board,” “His leadership at the vanguard of both European business and digital media brings us invaluable perspective and insight as we work to build and constantly improve our business all over the world,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement.

Mathias has been with Axel Springer SE since 1998, initially as editor-in-chief of Die Welt and, since 2000, as a member of the management board. Since he became CEO of Axel Springer in 2002 he focused on digital transformation, with revenues from digital activities increasing from €117m to €2.5bn, and digital now accounting for 80 percent of the company’s EBITDA. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Warner Music Group and a former director of Time Warner Inc. He studied musicology, german, and theatrical arts in Frankfurt and Boston