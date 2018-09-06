EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing from multiple sources that Lars Klevberg’s horror title Polaroid, formerly a Dimension Films release, is headed to Netflix in an all rights acquisition deal.

The paperwork isn’t completely signed yet as it will take some time to work through with Netflix taking the title from TWC’s new owner Lantern Entertainment.

Polaroid follows high school loner Bird Fitcher, who has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious vintage Polaroid camera she stumbles upon. But it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. The pic was written by Blair Butler (Hell Fest) and stars Kathryn Prescott, Tyler Young, Grace Zabriskie and Mitch Pileggi. Roy Lee produces through his Vertigo Entertainment label with Chris Bender also producing. Klevberg is repped by Bender’s Good Fear Film + Management and WME.

Originally, TWC dated this film for a Thanksgiving launch last year on Oct. 4, the day before the New York Times expose ran on Harvey Weinstein. Theatrical marketing materials were literally made for Polaroid with posters showing up in theater lobbies. By Oct. 31, TWC had pulled the film off the schedule indefinitely.

Netflix has saved a number of theatrical releases providing them with a greater audience than they would have received in theaters. They snapped up Paramount/Bad Robot’s The Cloverfield Paradox and literally announced the title during The Super Bowl in January and then streamed the movie immediately after the game, a story Deadline exclusively broke. In addition, Netflix snapped up Warner Bros.’ Jungle Book movie Mowgli which had been delayed and in the can for some time.

Lantern Entertainment recently partnered with STX which is globally distributing The Upside, the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston TWC movie that premiered at TIFF a year ago. Deadline reported on this exclusively. We also reported that Bleecker Street recently rescued Hotel Mumbai which was extricated from TWC by the pic’s producers before Lantern Capital absorbed the company. Hotel Mumbai is making its world premiere here at TIFF for a release next year. The Garth Davis title Mary Magdalene saw its stateside rights returned to See-Saw Films after a foreign release which made close to $12M via its overseas rights holder Focus Features International.