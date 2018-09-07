Netflix has acquired world rights to Lionheart, prior to its Toronto premiere tomorrow. The film marks Netflix’s first film from Nigeria, and it marks the directorial debut of Genevieve Nnaji who stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu.

Running a company can be challenging, especially if you are a female in a male-dominated industry. Looking to prove her worth, Adaeze steps up to the challenge when her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu is forced to take a step back due to health issues. Ironically, he appoints his crude and eccentric brother, Godswill, instead to run the company with his young daughter. Complications arise when they discover that the family business is in dire financial straits and both Adaeze and Godswill try to save the company in their own way to crazy and often hilarious results.

Script was written by Chinny Onwugbenu, Genevieve Nnaji, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, and C.J. Obasi. The film is produced by T.E.N. – The Entertainment Network. MPM Premium brokered the international rights deal.