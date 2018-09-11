On Monday morning, Mike Fleming, Jr. broke the news that the Brady Corbet-directed Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman was edging towards closing a deal with NEON. The film premiered Sept. 7 at the Elgin Theatre and became one the buzziest acquisition titles at the Toronto International Film Festival and NEON has closed the deal.

In the film, Portman stars as a female pop star who survives a school shooting and becomes famous writing and performing a tribute song to the victims but evolves into a broken woman. Jude Law also stars as the pop star’s manager while Raffey Cassidy plays the singer as a teenager.

Corbert wrote the script with Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Michel Litvak, and Gary Michael Walters serving as producers. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content teamed up on the auction between NEON and A24. In addition to Vox Lux, the hip distributor nabbed Tom Harper’s in Wild Rose.

NEON has proven itself as an influential distributor with contemporary films that straddle the line of indie cult and tastemaking mainstream. Titles under their glowing banner include a eccentric array of films including the dark kaiju comedy Colossal starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, Ana Lily Amirpour’s dystopian cannibal horror/romance The Bad Batch starring Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa, the social media Single White Female-esque pic Ingrid Goes West with Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza, as well as last year’s awards season darling I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. NEON recently released the critically acclaimed documentary Three Identical Strangers.