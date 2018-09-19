The Meyers brothers have teamed for The Exceptional, a half-hour single-camera comedy series, which has been set at NBC with a script commitment.

Starring, co-written and executive produced by actor-comedian Josh Meyers and executive produced by late-night host Seth Meyers and his producing partner Mike Shoemaker, The Exceptional hails from Universal TV and Seth Meyers and Shoemaker’s studio-based Sethmaker Shoemeyers Prods.

Co-written/executive produced by Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, The Exceptional is set in Los Angeles. The HOA board members of the Exceptional, a Los Angeles condo building, find themselves hopelessly deadlocked. That is, until a fellow resident, Justin (Josh Meyers), reluctantly agrees to join the board and, in his first meeting, stumbles into becoming its president. Now Justin has to leave his self-obsessed bubble and engage with his neighbors, finding himself knee deep not only in the issues of the building but also the personal problems of the condo’s diverse residents — an endeavor that offers both hilarious challenges and surprising benefits.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers star and his younger brother have worked on a number of other projects together, including the Hulu animated series The Awesomes, which Seth co-created and executive produced with Shoemaker. Both Seth and Josh were voice cast members, and Josh also served as a writer on the show, which ran for three seasons.

Through their company, Seth Meyers and Shoemaker executive produce the NBC comedy series A.P. Bio, also produced by Uni TV.