It took quite a while, but negotiations have been completed and NBC, the television home of the Golden Globe Awards for the past 23 years, has signed a new eight-year deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions to keep the awards show. The pact begins with the upcoming Jan. 6, 2019 telecast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The three-hour ceremony will air live on NBC coast to coast at 8 PM. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 6.

“We look forward to airing the Golden Globe Awards on NBC for the next eight years at least,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We’ve been the proud home of the Globes since 1996, and over those decades we’re honored to have been part of its transformation into Hollywood’s most joyous awards ceremony. And this year will be no different.”

The pact comes almost a month after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association took the unprecedented step of announcing a date for the 2019 ceremony without a TV network. At the time, NBC was already close to a deal to retain the poplar awards special.

“The members of the HFPA are delighted to continue our long association with NBC,” said Meher Tatna, president of the HFPA.

Added Mike Mahan, CEO, dick clark productions, “dcp, the HFPA and NBC have shared a great history with this show and we anticipate many spectacular years ahead.”

In April, HFPA and Globes producer dick clark productions’ exclusive negotiation period with NBC ended without a new deal, with HFPA and DCP announcing that they were starting the process of “evaluating offers from other interested parties.” At the end of the most recent contract, NBC reportedly was paying in the mid-$20 million a year for the Globes. According to sources, DCP’s final offer to NBC during the exclusive window asked for “multiple” of the most recent license fee, something the network was not willing to pay.

Over the past couple of months, reps for HFPA and DCP met with various networks. CBS reportedly filed a proposal and Fox had discussions about a potential bid. Still, NBC, which had been the Globes’ TV home since 1993, had had the upper hand throughout the entire process with the right to match any competitive offer.

The 75th Golden Globes drew 19 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic (Live+Same Day) in January. That was down slightly from the 2017 show to a six-year demo low, but still ranked as the most watched awards show since the Oscars.

With advertisers putting a premium on live entertainment programming that draws large audiences, the Globes remains a very lucrative franchise. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.

Meher Tatna is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, Executive Chairman of dick clark productions, Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers.

The HFPA was repped in the negotiations by Joe Calabrese and Kendall Johnson of Latham & Watkins’ Entertainment, Sports and Media practice.