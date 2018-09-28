EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment plus penalty to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, an hourlong musical dramedy from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Universal Music Group and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Winsberg and to be directed by Feig, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, is described tonally as What Women Want meets La La Land. It follows a whip-smart, socially awkward girl in her late 20s who is suddenly given an extraordinary ability to know the deepest desires of the people around her through songs.

Winsberg executive produces with FeigCo’s Feig and Jessie Henderson, along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang via The Tannenbaum Company. The project unites several entities that have first-look deals at Lionsgate TV — Universal Music Group, FeigCo and the Tannenbaum Co.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the first project to come out of the recently announced TV deal between Lionsgate and Universal Music Group. It hails from UMG’s Polygram Entertainment film and TV arm whose David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles also will serve as executive producers.

NBC EVP drama programming Cara Dellaverson, who was a development executive at Lionsgate TV before joining the network and went to high school with Winsberg, was instrumental in bringing the project to NBC.

Winsberg has musical theater pedigree. He was the book writer of the Broadway musical First Date and also penned the TV adaptation for NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! starring Carrie Underwood. In TV, in addiction to creating and executive producing the ABC comedy series Jake in Progress, he also worked on the CW’s Gossip Girl and most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS’ comedy 9JKL.

A three-time Emmy-nominated writer/director and DGA winner, Feig created the critically praised Freaks and Geeks and served as director/co-executive producer of The Office. In TV, he most recently served as executive producer of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale and directed the pilot for 9JKL.

In features, Feig has directed a string of female star-driven comedies, including Bridesmaids, Spy, Ghostbusters, and The Heat. His Lionsgate thriller A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding, was released earlier this month.

The Tannenbaum Company is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finklestein. Winsberg is repped by CAA, Underground, and attorney Michael Schenkman. Feig is repped by CAA and attorney Warren Dern.