NBC has put in development The Inn Crowd, a multi-camera comedy from Young & Hungry creator David Holden, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV where the company is based.

Written by Holden, The Inn Crowd is inspired by Tony Horwitz’s 1999 New Yorker article and centers around a gay couple who divide a small town when they open a very successful inn.

Holden executive produces alongside Parsons and Spiewak via their That’s Wonderful Productions. Eric Norsoph, head of development and production for That’s Wonderful, will oversee the project for the company.

Rex/Shutterstock

The 1999 article The Inn Crowd, by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Horwitz, chronicles the the controversy surrounding the Inn at Little Washington, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, owned by Patrick O’Connell and Reinhardt Lynch. It gets the small town in the rural, low-income county split over whether to support the O’Connell and Lynch’s successful business, which is attracting big-name celebrities, or oppose the duo’s ambitious expansion plans.

Holden most recently created and executive produced the comedy series Young & Hungry, which aired on Freeform for five seasons. His other series credits include Accidentally on Purpose, The War At Home and Growing Up Fisher.

Parsons stars on the hit CBS/Warner Bros. TV comedy series The Big Bang Theory, which is heading into its final season. He and Spiewak also serve as executive producers, and Norsoph ad a co-producer, on CBS’ Big Bang spinoff series,Young Sheldon, which Parsons also narrates.

That’s Wonderful recently produced A Kid Like Jake, an Official Selection in this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which sold to IFC and stars Parsons, Claire Danes, and Octavia Spencer. The company also executive produced the First In Human docuseries for Discovery Channel.

Horwitz’s books include Blue Latitudes (AKA Into the Blue) (2002), A Voyage Long and Strange: Rediscovering the New World (2008) and Midnight Rising: John Brown and the Raid That Sparked the Civil War (2011). He’s repped by ICM Partners.

That’s Wonderful Productions is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Holden is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. ICM Partners negotiated the rights on behalf of Horwitz.