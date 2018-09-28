NBC has put in development Like Magic, a workplace comedy from Superstore writers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, Forever co-creator Matt Hubbard, Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV, where CannyLads and Hubbard are based.

NBC

Written by Kyle and Luu, Like Magic is a workplace comedy that follows an optimistic young woman pursuing her dreams in the mysterious world of the Magic Palace.

Deadline Archive/CannyLads Productions

Kyle and Luu executive produce with Hubbard and Robinson. Cannylads’ head of development Kelly Pancho is a producer.

Kyle and Luu joined NBC comedy Superstore as writers in Season 2. Their other series writing credits include The Grinder and Marry Me.

CannyLads also has drama Capital with Carol Mendelssohn and a political murder mystery drama with Chuck Rose, both in development at NBC. Robinson is repped by CAA and attorney Warren Dern.

Hubbard is co-creator and executive producer with Alan Yang of new Amazon/Uni TV comedy series Forever starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. He has a long history with NBC. He started on dramedy Ed and also worked on the Friends spinoff Joey. He worked on all seven seasons of 30 Rock, rising to xo-executive producer, also did stints on two other workplace comedies, Superstore and Parks & Recreation. He won an Emmy for writing the Reunion episode of 30 Rock and shared in the show’s best comedy series Emmy win in 2009.

Kyle, Luu and Hubbard are repped by UTA. Hubbard also is repped by Hansen Jacobson.