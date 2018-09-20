NBC has put in development Strong Justice, an hourlong drama from Wendy Calhoun (Empire), Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Calhoun, Strong Justice is inspired by Marlo McGuire Graham and Ethel McGuire. It centers on FBI’s first-ever mother-daughter duo, Special Agents Etta and Memphis Strong, who strive to be exceptional investigators despite sexist and racist hurdles. Both women tackle dangerous cases and fight for equality over two time periods, but their individual pursuits reveal truths that threaten to ruin their role-model legacy.

Calhoun executive produces via her new Edgewood Place Entertainment banner with Banks and Handelman via Brownstone. Dannah Shinder will oversee development on behalf of Brownstone. Warner Bros. TV, where Calhoun and Brownstone are based, is the studio. McGuire Graham and McGuire will serve as consultants.

This is Calhoun’s second network sale so far this season. She also has Lean On Me, a female-led hourlong drama inspired by the 1989 film, set at the CW. Her resume includes serving as writer/co-executive producer on the first season of Fox’s Empire, as well as stints on ABC’s Nashville and Revenge, FX’s Justified and NBC’s Life.

Calhoun also actively participates with diversity and gender equality in entertainment initiatives including Google’s Computer Science for Diversity in Media events, and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Gregg Gellman.

Brownstone also has a Nkechi Carroll drama, which has a put pilot commitment at ABC, and drama Hoops, which has a script plus penalty commitment at NBC. The company is repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.