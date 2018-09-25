NBC has put in development a father-son autobiographical comedy from Jon and Josh Silberman, Ed Helms and Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electric Picture Co., Marlon co-creator Chris Moynihan and Universal TV, where Pacific Electric Picture Co. is based.

Written by the Silberman brothers, the untitled comedy based on Josh Silberman’s life, follows a father and son who find themselves starting their midlife and quarter-life crises the same week and make the decision to “move in together, so they can move on together.”

Jon and Josh Silberman executive produce with Moynihan, Helms and Falbo. Universal TV and Pacific Electric Picture Co. co-produce.

The Silberman brothers are currently writing feature Coyote Vs. Acme produced by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). The duo also worked on FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, where they were staffed for the past three seasons. They recently served as supervising producers on CBS’ Living Biblically, and their previous credits include Bordertown for Fox, Deadbeat for Hulu, Good Vibes and Free Agents.

The Silbermans are repped by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman. Helms is repped by UTA, Artists First and Shreck Rose. Moynihan is with Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Thruline.