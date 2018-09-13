NBC is doubling its bet on series projects with basketball pedigree from NBA star LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment.

The network has given a script commitment plus penalty to basketball-themed drama Hoops, from writer Jennifer Cecil (Notorious), LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions, and Warner Bros. Television where both SpringHill and Brownstone are based.

NBC also recently gave a script commitment plus penalty to Brotherly Love, a single-camera comedy from 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, James and his SpringHill Entertainment as well as writer Kourtney Kang.

In Hoops, after years on the road as both a star player and coach in the WNBA, Stevie Decker jumps at the chance to return to her alma mater to become the first female head coach of a men’s college basketball team. But coming home isn’t easy as her career took a toll on her family, and the school she loves is embroiled in a sex scandal involving her mentor, a legendary former coach.

Cecil is the writer. She executive produces with James and Carter of SpringHill Entertainment, and Banks and Handelman of Brownstone Productions.

SpringHill Entertainment’s TV series portfolio includes game show The Wall on NBC,The Shop on HBO, Do or Dare on Facebook Watch and the upcoming docuseries Warriors of Liberty City on Starz, competition reality series Million Dollar Mile on CBS and limited scripted series Madam C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer for Netflix. James and SpringHill are repped by WME and Ziffren and Brittenham.

Banks and Handelman’s Brownstone also has a put pilot at ABC for a Nkechi Carroll cop drama, which the company is producing with Berlanti Prods. Additionally, Brownstone is producing the Hulu series Shrill starring Aidy Bryant. Banks is writing, directing, producing and appearing in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie and also is producing and appearing in a Queen for a Day feature which Flora Greeson is writing.

Cecil is repped by CAA and attorney Bruce D Gellman. James and Carter are repped by WME, LRMR, and Ziffren Brittenham. Banks and Handelman are repped by UTA, Untitled, Ziffren Brittenham and Relevant.