EXCLUSIVE: The awards-season train continued today with the National Board of Review setting Tuesday, November 27, as the reveal date for its 2018 honorees.

The NBR’s awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking with categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance and Directorial Debut as well as signature honors such as Freedom of Expression and Spotlight Award.

The hardware will be handed out January 8 during a ceremony at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan that’s usually among the first of awards season. Willie Geist, host of NBC’s Sunday Today and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, will return as host for a fifth consecutive year.

Its 2017 list honored The Post as Best Film of the Year, Greta Gerwig as Best Director, Jordan Peele for Best Directorial Debut, Tom Hanks for Best Actor, Meryl Streep as Best Actress and Timothée Chalamet for Breakthrough Performance.