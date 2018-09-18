EXCLUSIVE: Manage-ment, Dan Halsted’s bicoastal management and production company that reps writers and directors like Taika Waititi, Catherine Hardwicke and Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney, has promoted managers Nathan Miller and Corinne Hayoun to partners.

Miller, who has a degree in screenwriting, has been with the company for nine years and boasts a roster of clients who have been staffed on shows including The Chi (Showtime), American Gods (Starz), Nightflyers (Syfy), and Seven Seconds (Netflix). During his time at Mange-ment, Miller has optioned IP to a number of major networks and studios including Legendary, CBS, Lionsgate, and Studio 8.

Former CAA theater agent Hayoun, who joined the company three years ago as head of the New York office, has clients with projects set up at places such as Disney, Warner Brothers, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, as well as recently staffed on shows such as Black Lightning (CW), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), and The Sinner (USA Network). She also served as a co-producer on the Broadway play An Act Of God starring Jim Parsons.