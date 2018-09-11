Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin are heading back to Broadway next spring in the world premiere of Taylor Mac’s Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. George C. Wolfe will direct, with previews beginning March 5, 2019, at the Booth Theatre.

The production and casting were announced today by producer Scott Rudin.

The comedy will be the latest and much anticipated project from Mac, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. Gary will mark Mac’s Broadway debut.

The new play is set in the wake of Shakespeare’s tragedy Titus Andronicus, and is set for an official opening night of Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Lane, who plays title character Gary, most recently appeared on Broadway as Roy Cohn in the revival of Angels in America. He won the 2018 Tony Award for best featured actor in a play.

Martin most recently played Broadway in the 2016 Noises Off revival, earning a Tony nomination.

Gary will mark Wolfe’s return to Broadway after 2018’s The Iceman Cometh starring Denzel Washington. He also recently directed and co-wrote the HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.