EXCLUSIVE: After three decades at the helm of her own boutique company, respected manager/producer Nancy Sanders is closing shop to join Thruline Entertainment as a Partner.

The move comes on the heels of Sanders recently parting ways with long-time partners Mark Armstrong and Steve Caserta as the trio opted to dissolve their Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management. (Armstrong and Caserta have since joined Principal LA as partners.)

“I am thrilled to be starting another new chapter in my career by joining Thruline and to have the opportunity to take advantage of the scope of their business representing prestigious talent, and shepherding projects with the support of these incredibly experienced partners,” Sanders said.

Joining Sanders at Thruline will be long-time associate and manager at Sanders Armstrong Caserta, Ruth Bornhauser, with whom Sanders has worked for 15 years.

“Ruth is a powerhouse with incredible domestic and international relationships, and there is no one more passionate and knowledgeable about actors. I’m thrilled to be continuing on this journey with her,” Sanders said.

Over her 30-year career as a boutique entertainment manager, Sanders has been involved in such iconic shows as The Simpsons, The Sopranos and CSI. She signed James Gandolfini in the mid-1990s, prior to his star-making turn on HBO’s The Sopranos, and guided his career, both as manager and, later, as producing partner. She and former partner Armstrong co-headed Gandolfini’s production company, which was based at HBO, and executive produced the acclaimed limited series, The Night Of, as well as film Hemingway & Gellhorn, the latter of which earned the duo Emmy Award nominations in 2012. Additionally, Sanders produced with client Hank Azaria his praised Showtime comedy Huff.

A passion projects for Sanders, a series adaptation of Nicholas Johnson’s darkly comedic Antarctic memoir, Big Dead Place, which was originally set up at HBO, is currently in advanced development at eOne with Sanders producing alongside Armstrong, Brian Swibel and Adam Westbrook and working with the Gandolfini estate.

“Nancy is a longtime friend and one of the entertainment industry’s most thoughtful and accomplished managers. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to our business, which will undoubtedly benefit from her clients, her taste and her class,” the Thruline partners commented in a joint statement.

Fifteen-year-old Thruline Entertainment has a client list of more than 60 series regulars on network and cable shows, feature actors and film and television writers. On the production side, Thruline is producing the Hulu/MRC pilot, The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as well as Hulu’s I Love You America; and Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, for Comedy Central. Thruline also has projects in development as part of a two year first-look TV deal at A+E Studios. Feature credits include Hush, an upcoming horror film starring Florence Pugh, Celia Imrie and Ben Lloyd-Hughes.