Facts of Life alumna Nancy McKeon will be competing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on the upcoming Season 27 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, it was revealed Wednesday on Good Morning America.

McKeon , the first celebrity announced for the new season, will compete with Dancing with the Stars veteran and two-time Mirror Ball champion Val Chmerkovskiy. “He is the most amazing partner. [He has] more patience than anybody I know and I’m so lucky,” McKeon said of Chmerkovskiy on GMA where both appeared this morning.

“We’re only on day three, so he’s saving a few things to come at me I think, but [he’s] tough in a good way,” McKeon said. “Making sure that I have what I need to maybe keep up with him. I’m not certain it’s all going to come together, but we’re going to try.”

McKeon is following in the steps of her Facts of Life co-star Kim Fields who competed on DWTS in Season 22, making it to week seven before being eliminated, and Cloris Leachman who finished seventh in Season 7.

The full season 27 cast of Dancing With the Stars will be revealed on GMA on September 12. The new season premieres Monday, September 24 at 8 PM ET on ABC.