After debuting with the acclaimed 2011 film My Wedding And Other Secret, Roseanne Liang has come on board to direct, Fuse, an action thriller written by Aussies Marek Polgar and Martyn Pedler.

Described as a metaphorical and stylistic exploration into the psychological effects violence can have on a person, the story is a contemporary interpretation of Jeckyl & Hyde, centered around a government assassin who has developed split personality disorder; the first persona is attempting to complete his mission, while the second is trying to stop him

Producers are Nickel City’s Mark Fasano and Vishal Rungta, and Wolfhound Picture’s Paddy McDonald. Endeavor Content is packaging and handling domestic sales on the film.

Liang, whose short film, Do No Harm recently premiered at the Manhattan Short Festival, is repped by WME, Grandview and Jeff Hynick.