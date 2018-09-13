As an inherently political comedy, CBS’ Murphy Brown revival was fully expected to take on the Donald Trump presidency, and now we know it will include his controversial immigration policies.

Relative newcomer Adan Rocha has been cast as a new series regular on the new Murphy Brown, from original creator Diane English and Warner Bros. TV.

First appearing in the show’s second episode, he will play Miguel, a Mexican Dreamer who came to the United States at the age of one. Now he’s a college student working at Phil’s Bar alongside Phyllis (Tyne Daly) for extra money to put toward tuition. Quick with a quip, he’s always making cracks about “The Wall” and ICE.

English previously had said that the revival would address Trump’s attacks on mainstream media and its coverage, which he brands “fake news.”

Candice Bergen is back as intrepid investigative journalist and news anchor Murphy Brown. Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud reprise their roles from the original series. Charles Kimbrough, who was the newscast anchor in the original, is set to do three episodes of the remake as a guest star. New series regulars include Daly, Jake McDorman as Murphy’s grown-up son Avery, and Nik Dodani as Pat Patel.

Rocha previously did arcs on IFC’s Brockmire and Freeform’s The Fosters. He is repped by TalentWorks and Inclusion Management.