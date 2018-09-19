CBS is giving Murphy Brown an extra five minutes for the revived series’ Sept. 27 premiere, the network announced today.

The “extended” episode begins at 9:30 pm ET/PT, and runs until 10:05. (The hourlong S.W.A.T., will air in full immediately after Murphy, from 10:05-11:05; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert begins at its usual time of 11:35).

CBS describes the debut episode as the return of the Murphy character to the news business following a brief retirement.

“Amid a divided nation,” says the network, “chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves with her biting take on current events on the CNC cable network’s morning news program, ‘Murphy in the Morning,’ for which she recruits her ‘FYI’ team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg. Joining them is social media director Pat Patel, who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century.”

Also among the characters is Murphy’s son Avery, who “shares his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit and is following in her journalistic footsteps with his own new show, as the liberal voice on the competing, conservative-leaning Wolf Network. The team still lets off steam at Phil’s Bar, now run by his sister, Phyllis.”

Twenty years since Murphy Brown ended its original run, the revival stars Candice Bergen, who also exec produces (along with creator/executive producer Diane English), and co-stars Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud. Jake McDorman (as Avery), Nik Dodani and Tyne Daly also star.