In honor of National Voter Registration Day (which is today), MTV has launched their first ever midterm election campaign “+1 the Vote” which features PSAs from Jersey Shore staple Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Frankie Grande, Erica Mena, pop group PRETTYMUCH and others.

The “+1 the Vote” campaign has a registration tool, a first-of-its-kind digital experience which enables young people to register to vote and activate unregistered friends to join them Nov. 6 at the polls. The campaign looks to harness the power of friendship and ignite the most powerful voting bloc in the country. The PSAs (which you can watch above and below) feature celebs and encourages people to bring a friend when they vote — hence the “+1” aspect of the campaign.

In addition to MTV, other brands from the Viacom network keep in the spirit of the “+1” campaign, highlighting iconic friendships including the friendship between Snooki and JWOWW, VH1’s Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Comedy Central’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob and Patrick Star.

Leading up to Election Day, MTV and Civic Nation’s #VoteTogether – will supercharge youth voter participation through events at the polls across all 50 states. Additionally, MTV News will roll out a series of videos featuring leading artists and celebrities breaking down the importance of the midterm elections, as well as a series highlighting young candidates across the country. MTV will host a concert on Nov. 6 after the polls close to celebrate young people turning out the vote.



